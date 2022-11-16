It was about time for another Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose collaboration.

Cyrus and Firerose released their new single “Time” and its official music video on Wednesday after recently announcing their engagement. Cyrus gushed over his fiancee while discussing the song’s release.

“A moment of so much change,” Cyrus said in a press release. “Firerose had been such a light of positivity, such a best friend. And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist.

“Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life.”

Firerose chimed in on the inspiration behind “Time”.

““Time” is about the precious and invaluable nature of time itself,” Firerose added. “In a world that often demands we worry about the future or dwell on the past, it offers its listeners a moment to just appreciate the present. It’s a song we wrote about choosing to spend each moment with the people we love, and not take a day for granted.”

The engaged couple previously collaborated on the chart-topping song “New Day”. “Time” is featured in the movie “Christmas In Paradise” which stars Cyrus alongside Kelsey Grammer and Elizabeth Hurley.