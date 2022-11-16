Trevor Noah is bringing the laughs to Netflix.

The comedian is back on the streamer with a new comedy special “I Wish You Would”. Bringing his signature wit, Noah takes shots at everything from politics to his love for curry.

“What I get, and what I realize is – in the United States of America, if you want to win an election, all you need to have is a strange voice,” jokes the Emmy and Grammy nominated host of “The Daily Show”.

He shared the trailer to his personal Instagram account as well.

The special marks Noah’s third comedy special on Netflix, with his previous shows “Afraid of the Dark” releasing in 2017 and “Son of Patricia” in 2018.

“I Wish You Would” was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and was directed by David Paul Meyer. Noah served as Executive Producer alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Day Zero Productions.

Trevor Noah: “I Wish You Would.” Trevor Noah in Toronto. – Photo: Matt Wilson/Netflix © 2022

The announcement of the special comes after the star revealed he would be leaving the Comedy Central series “The Daily Show” after hosting it for seven years.

“I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days. You know, we’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” he said in September.

“I Wish You Would” will come out on Netflix on Nov. 22.