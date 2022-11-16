While there has been a longstanding expectation that “Big Little Lies” will be returning for a third season, one of the HBO hit’s stars is insisting it definitely will not be happening.

In a recent video interview with GQ, Zoë Kravitz said that the death of series director Jean-Marc Vallée has made it impossible to continue.

Taking questions from fans, Kravitz was asked if “Big Little Lies” would be returning.

“I don’t think it is,” she said.

“We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot,” she continued. “Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It’s heartbreaking.”

Kravitz added: “I can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it’s done.”

As recently as last month, Laura Dern said she was hopeful that a third season could come together.

“I mean, we would all love nothing more, we’re like family, just very lucky,” Dern told ET. “I say, let’s hold out hope. Let’s keep asking, it might just come true.”