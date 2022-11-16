The third entry into the “A Quiet Place” franchise looks to be casting Joseph Quinn in a key role, joining previously cast star Lupita Nyong’o.

Quinn is best known for his standout performance in the recent fourth season of “Stranger Things”, in the role of metal-loving “Dungeons and Dragons” aficionado Eddie Munson.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Quinn is in talks for “A Quiet Place: Day One”, the upcoming sequel that will also serve as “a spin-off of sorts” to the first two films; a direct sequel to the original films is also reportedly in the works, focusing on the Abbott family.

While details about the plot are being kept under wraps, EW observes that the “Day One” in the title suggests the spin-off sequel could be set in the days when the extraterrestrial monsters first made it to Earth.

While John Krasinski directed the first two movies, Michael Sarnoski, director of the Nicolas Cage-starring “Pig”, will be behind the camera for “A Quiet Place: Day One”.

The current plan, reports the outlet, is for the film to arrive in theatres by March 8, 2024.