Julia Fox is ready to mix things up a bit in the romance department.

The “Uncut Gems” star guests on this week’s edition of “Ziwe”, and in a sneak peek at the talk show’s upcoming episode she reveals that she’s contemplating sampling some same-sex relationships.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Admits She Cried On 27th Birthday Because Of Getting Older

Asked if she was dating at the moment, she confirmed she wasn’t: “Why would I wanna waste my time?” she said.

Asked if she’d contemplated dating women, she admitted she had. “I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently,” she said. “Because I do think I have, you know, a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more.”

i asked julia fox about dating men… new episodes premiere november 18th pic.twitter.com/IPMh13nMwK — ziwe (@ziwe) November 16, 2022

She also shared some info from her past relationships, offering a hint at why she’s not dating at the moment.

“Maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them,” she shared.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Opens Up About ‘Very Difficult’ ADHD And OCD Conditions

In fact, she insisted she “can find love in all places and all races.”

Explaining why she was ready to begin dating women, she noted that “all [men are] equally horrible to be honest — all men. It’s just a man thing.”