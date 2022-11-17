Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians”. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley’s Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.

Enter Kim’s JFK, Pete. The “Saturday Night Live” alum is first seen in the hallway, dressed in a suit and shades as Kim looks him over declaring he looks, “so f**king handsome, so cute.”

Pete seems to be nostalgic thinking back to his last Met Gala in September 2021, which both he and Kim attended separately. “Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on?” Pete asks Kim, referencing her full-body covered Balenciaga look.

Kim smiles, and replies, “I know, will you ask me again this time? I don’t have gloves on.”

Pete tells her “sure” noting that her rejection was “the nicest excuse ever,” and adding, “I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car thinking, ‘Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.”

“Had only I known,” Kim replies.

Eagle eyed fans of “The Kardashians” will remember that Kim made reference to her Met Gala interaction with Pete in season 1 of the show, saying that she went to the comedian for advice at the event when considering whether or not to host “SNL”.