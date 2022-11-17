When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go.

In this week’s episode of “The Kardashians”, Kendall Jenner is on her way to the 2022 Met Gala, held back in May, and when she needed to pee, she found a unique solution.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Has A Laugh At Her Own Expense With Cucumber Halloween Costume

“I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me,” she told her entourage in the van.

With nowhere to go to the bathroom, someone suggested using an ice bucket, and while Jenner laughed the idea off at first, she soon decided it was the best option.

“That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I’m so sorry,” she said.

The show didn’t reveal who dealt with the urine or how they disposed of it, though one of the assistants in the van did joke about selling the celeb’s pee.

Someone else did point out that peeing in buckets isn’t unusual backstage when artists are performing a concert.

Kendall Jenner – Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After hiking up her dress and putting the bucket underneath, Jenner joked, “Prada, I’m so sorry!” and revealed that some of the pee had gotten on her feet.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Celebrates Boyfriend Devin Booker’s Birthday

She also said in a confessional that peeing inside the van was the “best decision” she could’ve made.

“I don’t know what I would have done when I got inside,” Jenner said.

Attendees and watchers of the Met Gala were none the wiser as the reality star modeled her black dress.