Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a bit of a difference in opinion with their original director while working on their upcoming Netflix docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have hired a new director after first working with Garrett Bradley, who helmed the Netflix documentary “Naomi Osaka” about the tennis pro.

According to Page Six, sources said both sides couldn’t agree on the tone of the show in the end.

An industry insider said: “Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that.

“There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.”

Another source pointed out that this is the reason Harry and Meghan were seen with two different film crews on two trips to New York City last year.

Sources also said that Garbus then had a bit of an issue with the Sussexes after they reportedly wanted to “heavily edit” the upcoming series.

Harry and Meghan are thought to have wanted the show to be pushed back until next year, as well, but Netflix declined.

It’ll reportedly hit the streaming services early December.

ET Canada has contacted Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.