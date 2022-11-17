Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on November 17, 2022 in Reading, England.

Kate Middleton attended an emotional royal engagement on Thursday.

The Princess of Wales headed to the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading, U.K., where she met multiple families settling into U.K. life following Russia’s invasion of the country.

One cute moment saw the royal cuddle up to a sweet 5-year-old girl, with her being presented with an adorable piece of artwork that read: “Kate, I love you.”

She also listened to some harrowing accounts of what’s been going on in the war-torn country.

Galina Bolebrukh wept today as she told the Princess of Wales her harrowing story of hiding from Putin's bombs in Kyiv when they met at a Ukrainian Comunity Centre in Reading.

She described fleeing with her son Renat, 3, leaving her husband in Ukraine to fight on the front line. pic.twitter.com/xmlvJAXumo — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 17, 2022

Kate, who was born in Reading, donned a yellow and blue dress, the same colours as the Ukrainian flag, for the outing.

According to People, the Duchess, who was presented with a traditional Ukrainian cake, took part in an art workshop during her visit.

The Princess of Wales is hearing from families who have fled Ukraine and settled in the UK – but had to leave loved ones behind in the war. pic.twitter.com/vkQZMZYUSM — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) November 17, 2022

Back in September, Kate held a meeting with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, after she travelled to the U.K. to pay her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral.

Kate and Prince William had previously posted when the attacks first took place back in February: