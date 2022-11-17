Paris Hilton is dispelling some claims about her attempts at pregnancy

Speaking to TMZ the 41-year-old reality star said that she and husband Cart Reum have “never” struggled with IVF, contrary to claims made by her mom, Kathy Hilton, in a recent interview.

“I have tons of embryos that are waiting, we’ve been stocking up on a lot of them,” Paris said. “I don’t know where she got that, it’s never been a struggle at all.”

Asked if she and her mom have discussed IVF, Paris said they “don’t talk about that.”

On the subject more generally, Paris said, “My advice is to do IVF, you’ll find the right person, but I wouldn’t just depend on that. I’m lucky I found my perfect half to do that with.”

As to whether she would ever consider adoption, the socialite remarked, “I’ll adopt a dog.”

Kathy originally commented about her daughter trying to conceive in an interview with E! News.

“It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, ‘Just relax,'” she said.

“So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that,” Kathy continued.

As for her daughter’s marriage to Reum, Kathy added, “They are so happy, They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival and they want to do that annually. They were like two kids, it was really sweet.”

Paris and Reum tied the knot last November.