“The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is taking his wife Hilarie Burton’s side regarding her comments about Candace Cameron Bure’s recent “traditional marriage” remarks.

Bure was criticized by numerous celebs after claiming Great American Family had no plans to feature same-sex couples in the movies shown on the channel.

Burton posted earlier this week:

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

Her husband Morgan then replied: “How’d I miss this twit?! Who the f**k is this person? Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X”

He added, “‘Make your money honey.’ Lol… cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing.”

“Make your money honey.” Lol… cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 15, 2022

Bure said during a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”