Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirmed their romance as they were pictured looking cozy this week.

The alleged lovebirds were spotted hugging as they hung out in New York City on Davidson’s 29th birthday on Wednesday.

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski. Credit: Backgrid

Both dressed in casual ensembles, Ratajkowski headed to meet Davidson after he first tried to pick her up at her West Village apartment, only to be greeted by paparazzi.

According to TMZ, the former “Saturday Night Live” star apparently “bolted,” before Ratajkowski ordered a rideshare, which took her to the Brooklyn location.

The site stated it was unclear whether the location was Davidson’s apartment, but they added he had reportedly bought a pad in the area earlier this year.

The pics come after the romance rumours first started over the weekend when the Instagram account Deux Moi shared that a fan had spotted the pair out on a date.

Davidson and Kim Kardashian split up earlier this year after dating for nine months, while Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, split in September, after four years of marriage.

The actress has also recently been linked to actor Brad Pitt, after being spotted out together, though in October she told Variety, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”