Drake and 21 Savage have just dropped a self-shot video for “Rich Flex”, the first track on their collaborative album Her Loss.

Dubbed “Rich Flex Her Loss Recap”, the clip appears to have been shot by Drizzy himself on an old camcorder, and shows footage of the rap duo in the studio and on the road, partying with several notable friends.

READ MORE: Drake Loses $2-Million Bet At UFC Fight

We see grainy footage of them partying at a strip club, as well as clips of Drake’s surprise performance at the Lil Weezyana in New Orleans, where he linked up on stage with Lil Wayne. We also catch brief glimpses of Kevin Durant, Busta Rhymes, Lil Yachty, and Jack Harlow.

Drake has been spotted filming with a camcorder everywhere he goes in recent months, so we can surmise he’s been cooking up the “Rich Flex” video all this time.

need to investigate what drake’s been filming on his camcorder pic.twitter.com/hEpmBK8Ii9 — Eric Skelton (@ericskelton) October 12, 2022

Her Loss has performed quite well thus far, topping the Billboard 200 with 404,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Eight songs from the project also landed in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart, but failed to dethrone Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at the top spot.

READ MORE: Drake Earns 2 Grammy Nods Despite Refusing To Submit Solo Music

Earlier this week, Drake posted a screenshot of the latest Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 list to his Instagram Story, which showcased eight of his songs dominating the chart but covering up Swift’s No. 1 song with a series of various emojis, concealing her success from his followers. The move didn’t sit well with a lot of fans, who called him out for being “jealous” and “petty.” Drake has yet to respond to the backlash.

Watch the video for “Rich Flex” above.