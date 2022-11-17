Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field are desperate to find Tom Brady in the trailer for the upcoming flick “80 for Brady”.

The teaser follows the four pals as they make it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet the NFL superstar.

“Let’s go to the Super Bowl,” Tomlin insists in the clip, as Moreno replies, “The Super Bowl is no place for four old women.”

“This could be Tom’s last one. He’s almost 40. That’s like 80 in people years,” Tomlin insists, as Fonda quips: “We’re 80 in people years.”

After the ladies are told there’s no tickets left for the big game, they then embark on an adventure, desperate to find a way in.

Field even takes on a spicy wings challenge, with an organizer asking her: “You black out, who do you want me to call?” to which she suggests: “An ambulance?”

Billy Porter also stars in the flick, getting the four friends to dance with him before hitting a party.

Fonda ends up having a fling with Harry Hamlin, as well as coming across Rob Gronkowski after writing an erotic book about him.

Moreno even thinks she’s turned into Guy Fieri after accidentally drinking a “high dosage” cocktail.

Brady himself makes a cameo in the teaser, as well as acting as a producer on the film.

“80 for Brady” hits theatres on Feb. 3, 2023.