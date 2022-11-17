Planting family roots is in this rapper’s future.

Future has eight children with eight different women. In a new interview, the “Life Is Good” rapper mulled on what work and fatherhood would be like if he was married.

“If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different,” Future told Billboard. “That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams. It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well.

“For even creating music, I just feel like I’m missing out on something if I don’t make the music a certain kind of way. I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day.”

A glance into Future’s crystal ball prophesied marriage down the line; however, it isn’t something he plans to expedite.

“I feel like I can have both,” Future said. “When the time’s right, it’ll happen. It ain’t nothing that I’m really chasing. But I do dream of it, and I do want it. I swear I’d probably pick the wrong girl or something, if I was just chasing it. You never know how certain things happen with relationships and with love and getting married and being under the same roof as your kids and you got other kids that are not living with you.

“That’s just a whole ’nother lifestyle that I haven’t even got a chance to live. But I understand that it’s something I would love, and when the time presents itself, then I know I’m going to be prepared. I want to make sure I just live that to the fullest. But I don’t really think about that sh-t, like having a wife and sh-t. But I want a wife. Everybody around me wants me to have a wife more than I want a wife.”

Future is a father to sons Jakobi, 17, Prince, 7, Future Zahir, 5, Hendrix, 16 months and Kash with Jessica Smith, Brittni Mealy, ex-fiancee Ciara, Joie Chavis and an unknown woman, respectively. He also has three daughters: Londyn, 11, Reign, 1, and Paris with India J, Eliza Reign and another unknown woman, respectively.