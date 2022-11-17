Click to share this via email

Kelly Mi Li is expecting her first child.

On Thursday, the “Bling Empire” star shared the happy news that she’s pregnant in an adorable Instagram post.

“Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved!” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of her holding a positive pregnancy test.

Li added that she and her boyfriend are “so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives.”

The photo was also accompanied by a video of Li sharing the big news with her mom.

“If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!” she wrote.

In the video, Li sits with her mom as she opens a box revealing a number of items, including the pregnancy test.

After a few moments, it finally dawns on her mom that she’s going to be a grandmother.

“Are you serious?” she asks her daughter. “It’s so surprising!”

Speaking with People about the big news, Li said it was “shocking,” adding, “To this day I still feel like it’s so surreal.”