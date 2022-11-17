Jason Momoa can’t get enough of his new favourite clothing.

On Wednesday, the “Aquaman” star shared a post on Instagram in which he once again sports a Hawaiian malo, revealing his bare behind.

In the post Momoa pals around with two friends, writing in the caption, “had the pleasure of meeting these two badasses gordon and sonny,” adding, “welcome to my ohana.”

Included in the post is martial artist Gordon King Ryan, and in a video in the post, Momoa remarks, “So my new bro, he’s fully Hawaiian now. He got tatted, he’s got his malo on, we got him drinking mananalu.”

Showing off their butts in their malos, Momoa laughs, “He’s full local now, look at that. Appreciate that view, bro – see how good that view is?”

The actor first showed off a malo in an Instagram story last month. Then, last week, he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and stripped down to show off his malo once again.

Oh my God, yes. I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” he told Kimmel. “I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”