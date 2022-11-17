An Internet hoax catching fire online is suggesting Alan Jackson’s demise.

Jackson’s alleged death recently picked up steam on Facebook and WhatsApp. The source of the reports is a very questionable website for FNEWS2. The site is chock-full of unproven obituaries for famous stars like Bruce Willis, Denzel Washington and Dolly Parton, with many of the fake obituaries published multiple times.

READ MORE: Jimmy Fallon Responds To Twitter’s #RIPJimmyFallon Hashtag Death Hoax

Jackson, 64, and his camp have not publicly addressed the hoax; however, his official Twitter and Instagram pages posted a throwback photo at 1 p.m. ET with no sense of alarm.

Last year, Jackson revealed to the “TODAY” show that he has battled Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) for years. Mayo Clinic describes CMT as “a group of inherited disorders that cause nerve damage” leading to “smaller, weaker muscles.”

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Back On Stand After Calling Hoax Claim ’100 Per Cent False’

Can you name what music video this is from? #BTSThrowback pic.twitter.com/HQOCzCEBy0 — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) November 17, 2022

The honky-tonk and country pop legend is one of the best-selling music artists of all-time, selling more than 75 million records worldwide and 44 million in the U.S. Jackson has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Georgia Music Fall of Fame.