If you’re confused about the name of Nick Cannon‘s newborn daughter, don’t worry.

New mom of three Abby De La Rosa sets the record straight.

Less than a week after they welcomed their third child together, it seems there’s a bit of a mix-up over exactly what their newborn daughter’s name is. “For those wondering our daughter’s first name is ‘BEAUTIFUL’ & her middle name is ‘ZEPPELIN,'” Abby wrote on her Instagram Story. “I totally understand the confusion but it’s baby girl’s actual name.”

Abby De La Rosa — Photo: Instagram Story/Abby De La Rosa

Days earlier, the two announced the birth of their baby girl. “Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, We’ve known you for 2 days now and I’m in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents,” Abby wrote on social media. “Not one single word can express the love we have for you. We are so blessed to have this front row seat in your world. Your brothers can’t wait to meet you (our family is wild but it’s yours, no matter what 🫶) You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it’s been the sweetest thing 😍 He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved. We love you more then you’ll ever know WELCOME TO THE WORLD 💕LETS ROCK N ROLL ✨ 11.11.22.”

Proud dad Nick praised Abby for how she has mothered their three children.

“1/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON” to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother,” he wrote. “Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!! #OurFamily.”

In June 2021, they welcomed their first kids together, twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Nick has famously fathered 11 kids with different women, including his late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Scott is currently pregnant with their second child together.

