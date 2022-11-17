“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are set to tie the knot.

The Canadian star revealed the exciting news on Instagram Thursday, writing alongside a selfie of the pair: “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼”

Porowski’s “Queer Eye” co-stars were quick to respond, with Bobby Berk gushing: “So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!! 😭😭😭😭.”

Jonathan Van Ness added: “So cute, love soy much ❤️❤️❤️ Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

Karamo Brown shared, “Yessssssssss!!!! So excited for you two! This is amazing.”

Tan France then suggested, “I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer.”

The pair have been dating since 2019.

Harrington also posted some snaps of the newly-engaged couple on Instagram, writing: “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” joking about the last photo of them dressed as zombies.

Porowski responded in the comments section: “don’t worry I’ll prolly be dabbling w Botox by then ❤️.”

Porowski opened up about his relationship in an interview with People back in May, revealing how their romance “escalated quickly” during the pandemic.

He told the mag, “I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”