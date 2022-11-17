A new teaser for the upcoming second season of “Bel-Air” has been released.

Following the success of the first season, season two of the re-imagined beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will pick up with “Will at a crossroads in his life as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence,” as per the official synopsis.

Will, portrayed by Jabari Banks, will juggle this “while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.”

The upcoming new episodes will also see “Will and Carlton’s (Olly Sholotan) brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences.”

As for Hilary (Coco Jones), viewers will watch her “evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world” and see how it “spills into her relationship with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones).”

Additionally, season two will “highlight the relatable struggles around Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Phil (Adrian Holmes) balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.”

“Bel-Air” season two premieres Feb. 23rd on Peacock.