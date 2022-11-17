Ticketmaster is apologizing to fans who couldn’t get their hands on The Eras Tour tickets.

The website crashed during the pre-sale for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. The company is explaining exactly what happened in a new statement.

“The Eras on sale made one thing clear: Taylor Swift is an unstoppable force and continues to set records. We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for the Eras Tour,” the statement began.

It stated that over 3.5 million people pre-registered for the sale with Verified Fan accounts, an unprecedented milestone in the company’s history.

“The huge demand for Taylor’s tour informed the artist team’s decision to add additional dates – doubling the tour and number of tickets available so more fans could make it to shows,” it continued. “Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume. This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform.”

While 1.5 million fans were invited to the pre-sale, an additional 2 million were put on a wait list. They estimated 15% of fans experienced issues while purchasing tickets due to the intense server load, including errors that caused some customers to lose tickets in their carts.

“Over 2 million tickets were sold for Taylor’s shows on Nov. 15 – the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day,” they said, while stressing that 90% fewer tickets were on resale sites due to requiring fans to create Verified Fan accounts.

“The biggest venues and artists turn to us because we have the leading ticketing technology in the world – that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, and clearly for Taylor’s on sale it wasn’t,” they concluded. “But we’re always working to improve the ticket buying experience. Especially for high demand on sales, which continue to test new limits.”

The Eras Tour tickets were slated to go on sale to the general public on Friday, but the sale has since been cancelled due to the pre-sale debacle.