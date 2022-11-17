Quentin Tarantino sees a lot of quantity in modern day movie making but not so much quality.

Tarantino lumped the modern era of movies in with the 1980s and 1956s as some of the worst in Hollywood history. Tarantino shared his thoughts with “Pulp Fiction” co-writer Roger Avary on the duo’s “Video Archives Podcast”.

“Even though the ’80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever, at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned, I do feel that ’80s cinema is, along with the ’50s, the worst era in Hollywood history,” Tarantino said last Tuesday, according to People. “Matched only by now. Matched only by the current era!

“The good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is the ones that don’t conform, the ones that stand out from the pack, [receive acclaim].”

In an August interview with the ReelBlend podcast, Tarantino praised “Top Gun: Maverick” and the “West Side Story” movie as movies that rekindled “true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore.”

Tarantino has released beloved movies between 1992 and 2019 such as “Reservoir Dogs”, “Pulp Fiction” “Kill Bill”, “Inglorious Basterds”, “Django Unchained” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.