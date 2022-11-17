Click to share this via email

Lil Nas X is soaking in the good vibes while seemingly taking a relaxing break from performing.

The rapper, who is currently on the European leg of his “Long Live Montero Tour”, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some steamy photos of himself partaking in a bubble bath.

The 23-year-old put his toned abs on display as he posed for a series of mirror selfies while standing in a bathtub with white soapy bubbles strategically covering the lower half of his body.

Aside from making a splash inside the lavish-looking bathroom, Lil Nas’ carousel also featured photos capturing the musician’s tour life, seemingly taken in Belgium as the rapper captioned the post with an emoji of the country’s flag.

The Grammy winner’s fans took to the comments section to poke fun at his amusing behaviour.

“Rub a dub dub!” one user commented on his post, while another wrote, “And suddenly…I wanna take a bath.”

Others complimented Lil Nas’ physique, with one fan simply commenting “bod,” as another playfully joked, “Those abs ain’t real.”