“Yellowstone” fans and Lyft riders residing in Toronto may be surprised this Friday with the ultimate Yellowstone Dutton Ranch experience.

For one day only, on Nov. 18, Prime Video Channels, in collaboration with Lyft, RAM and Paramount+, are offering premium Lyft rides across Toronto to celebrate the new season of “Yellowstone”, now available to stream on Paramount+, part of Prime Video channels.

Three Dutton Ranch RAM pickup trucks will venture across the city surprising Torontonians who use the rideshare service, as they randomly pick up lucky passengers throughout the morning.

Fans and rideshare customers alike will get to experience riding in an exact replica of the Dutton Ranch RAM pickup truck that transports them to Montana’s western landscape and will also receive a free 7-day trial of Paramount+.

Happy commuting!