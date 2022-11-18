Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Montag’s dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital.

After confirming the baby boy’s birth to ET, Montag, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son’s name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.

Prior to the big reveal, Pratt, 39, took to his TikTok to share a video of himself looking very concerned in traffic as his wife declared in the passenger seat, “This is real labour,” in the middle of a contraction.

Pratt then faced the camera mouthing, “Oh my god,” captioning the video, “Longest red light of my life.”

Montag documented the entire process of her labour and delivery on Snapchat, starting off her morning by getting glam in the event that she did, in fact, return to the hospital after one false alarm the day prior. But once her water broke at home, Montag rushed to the hospital, delivering less than an hour after she arrived.

The couple enjoyed a soothing sound bath with a woman playing the bowls in both their delivery and postpartum rooms.

“I got the same delivery room that I wanted so badly that I delivered Gunner in,” Montag shared. “Everything was so perfect!”

And though the couple hasn’t shared a photo of their newborn son’s face just yet, Montag did note, “Oh my gosh, he looks just like Gunner!”

Prior to conceiving baby Ryker, Montag went through 18 months of trying to get pregnant.

“I felt responsible. It was just really hard to feel like you want something so bad and it’s just not possible,” Montag tearfully told ET in July. “There’s nothing else I could have done.”

