On the eve of her long-awaited stint in Las Vegas, Adele is sharing her excitement.

Thursday night, the singer took to Instagram to give fans some insight into everything she’s feeling as she is about to start her residency at Caesars Palace.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” Adele wrote. “I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job,” she continued.

“Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show I don’t know,” Adele added. “But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

The singer is set to perform more than 30 “Weekends with Adele” concerts at Caesars Palace between Nov. 18 and March 25, 2023.

She was originally meant to launch the residency earlier in 2022, but rescheduled the shows at the last minute due to COVID concerns.

Over the summer, Adele did her first public concerts in five years at Hyde Park in London.