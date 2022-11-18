Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Pierce Brosnan is celebrating becoming a grandfather again.

The “James Bond” actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share some adorable snaps of baby Jaxxon Elijah; his fourth grandchild.

Jaxxon is Pierce’s son Sean’s second child with his wife Sanja Banic. The pair also share 7-year-old Marley May.

The star wrote, “Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome.

“Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you.”

READ MORE: Pierce Brosnan Lost ‘Batman’ Role Because He Said ‘Something Stupid To Tim Burton’

Pierce is also grandfather to his late adopted daughter Charlotte’s kids Isabella, 24, and Lucas, 17.

Charlotte sadly passed away after a battle with ovarian cancer in 2013, after her mother, Pierce’s late wife, Cassandra Harris, died in 1991.

Pierce adopted Charlotte’s brother, Chris, as well, when he married their mother Cassandra. However, Pierce and Chris are thought to have been estranged for years now.

The actor shares sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, with wife Keely Shaye Smith, whom he married in 2001, as well.