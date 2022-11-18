Canada’s biggest rock band just dropped their latest record.

On Friday, Nickelback released their 10th studio album, Get Rollin’, their first since 2017, and confirmed they will be headlining the 2023 Boots and Hearts music festival.

READ MORE: New Music Friday: Nickelback and more!

The new album is described as a “thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration,” and features the singles “San Quentin”, “Those Days” and “High Time”.

A deluxe version of the album also includes acoustic versions of “High Time”, “Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?”, “Just One More” and “Horizon”.

The band, which was formed in the ’90s, has 23 chart-topping hits to their name, and on March 13 they will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2023 JUNO Awards, being hosted in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Nickelback On Being Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall Of Fame: ‘We’re Incredibly Flattered’

Nickelback will also be heading off on a world tour next year, hitting stops in Canada, the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

To celebrate the release of get Rollin’, the band will also play sold-out shows in New Jersey and Connecticut. They recently performed a concert in Toronto in anticipation of the release.