Al Roker is sharing with fans why he’s not been on the “Today” show for the past few weeks. On Friday, the 68-year-old weatherman took to Instagram, sharing a bouquet of flowers sitting next to a NBC News Weather mug.

In the post, Roker shared that he’s been hospitalized following a scary condition.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, commented on his post, writing, “So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home ❤️♥️♥️.”

Roker also got a lot of love from his “Today” show co-stars in the comments section.

“Al Roker– hurry back to us… counting the days xoxoxo,” Hoda Kotb wrote.

“You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ❤️” Savannah Guthrie also commented.

Craig Melvin remarked, “Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!”

Jenna Bush Hager wrote, “Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!”

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer commented, “Love you Al and praying every day for a speedy recovery!”

The father of three has been public about a variety of health struggles in recent years. In November 2020, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, undergoing surgery at the time.

In August 2021, Roker jokingly clapped back after many viewers said he was too old to be doing live hurricane coverage.

“A number of people said, ‘Well, he’s too old to be doing this.’ Well, guess what? Screw you! Keep up,” Roker quipped on The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart at the time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Al Roker Shares How He Recently Lost 45 Pounds

Al Roker Reacts to People Saying He’s Too Old to Cover Hurricane Ida

Al Roker Returns to ‘Today’ Show 2 Weeks After Prostate Cancer Surgery