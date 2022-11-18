Quentin Tarantino has long vowed that he’ll hang it up after directing one more movie.

During a recent interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, the director of such celebrated films as “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time in America” said he’s holding fast to that promise.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time. I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and it’s, it’s time to wrap up the show,” Tarantino said during his appearance on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” to promote his new book Cinema Speculation.

“Like I said, I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more you know, and not just work and I don’t want to work to diminishing returns,” Tarantino explained. “I don’t want to be… one, I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch, who had already I’m feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now. And that’s what happens.”

Asked if he had any idea what his 10th and final film would be, Tarantino admitted he hadn’t thought that far ahead.

“No, I don’t at all, because I’m also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie either,” he admitted.

“Right now I don’t even know what a movie is. Is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and everyone want and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie?” he added. “Because my last movie opened up in 3,000 theatres and played all over the world for, you know, for a couple of months.”