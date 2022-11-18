Pink is back!

On Friday, the pop star announced her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, will be released Feb. 17, 2023.

Photo: RCA Records
The album is her first since 2019’s Hurst 2B Human, and features her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”, released earlier this month.

On Sunday, Pink will perform the single at the 2022 American Music Awards, along with a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Meanwhile, she will also be kicking off her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour on July 24 in Toronto, with more stops planned across North America.