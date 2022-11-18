Justin Bieber’s Bored Ape is saying sorry.
On Thursday, Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” sent Bieber a video message from the NFT he purchased earlier this year for a whopping $1.3 million.
According to recent reports Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT had crashed in value, down to an estimated $69,000.
After covering the news, the shared a special animated message from the Bored Ape himself, set to the tune of Bieber’s hit song “Sorry”.
“Is it too late to say sorry?/Cause I lost you lots of money,” the ape sings. “but you have to admit it’s funny/I’m not even a real baboon/A million bucks for a dumb cartoon.”
The song continues, “Sorry, but you got a chance to make that cash back now/Invest everything in this cautious cow,” with the ape holding up a crudely drawn image of a cow.
Bieber has not yet commented on the collapse in value of his digital art purchase.