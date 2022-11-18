Taylor Swift has shared a note to fans after many were left without tickets to her upcoming U.S. “Eras Tour” dates.

Ticketmaster were forced to cancel planned ticket sales to the general public on Friday after millions scrambled to get pre-sale tickets.

While 1.5 million fans were invited to the pre-sale, an additional 2 million were put on a wait list. They estimated 15% of fans experienced issues while purchasing tickets due to the intense server load, including errors that caused some customers to lose tickets in their carts.

Over 2 million pre-sale tickets ended up being sold, making it the most tickets that had ever been sold for an artist in a single day.

Swift took to her Instagram Story Friday to post a lengthy message, insisting “it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans.”

She said she’d “brought so many elements of my career in house,” to avoid situations like this.

Credit: Instagram/Taylor Swift

Swift added, “I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” without referencing any names.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

She said there were a “multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets,” and assured people she was “trying to figure out how this situation can be improved going forward.”

The hitmaker went on, “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really p**ses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

She concluded, “And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

Following the ticket sales issue, TMZ broke down just how much some of the tickets were already being re-sold for in different cities on StubHub.

They reported that for any fans wanting to see Swift up, close and personal from the front row at Gillette Stadium in suburban Boston, they’d be forking out $22,500, while the “cheap” seats were going for $675.

Tickets are apparently going for $765 in the higher tiers at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, while seats on the floor are going for a whopping $11,475.

And if any fans want to see Swift from the floor at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, tickets are now being re-sold for $4,549, while tickets in the nose bleeds behind the stage are going for $387.