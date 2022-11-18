Click to share this via email

Get ready for another vacation.

On Friday, HBO announced that Mike White’s hit anthology series “The White Lotus” will be returning for a third installment.

The news comes while the show’s second season, titled “The White Lotus: Sicily”, is currently airing.

Like its predecessor, the third season will once again be set in a new location, with a new group of guests at the White Lotus resort.

“I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on ‘The White Lotus’,” White, the series’ creator, said in a statement.

The first season of the show, which starred Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Jack Lacy and more, won a number of Emmys earlier this year, including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Coolidge was the only star from the original cast to return for season 2, along with newcomers F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson and Michael Imperioli.