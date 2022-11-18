Drew Barrymore doesn’t shy away from discussing her sex life.

The host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” chatted to her “Drew’s News” podcast co-host Ross Mathews about her bedroom antics, admitting she’s “tried everything.”

Mathews insisted, “I don’t have one of those secret fetishes that I have a locker where I need a key to keep it…” as Barrymore joked: “Except in your mind… Wait, are you PG in the brain?”

Mathews responded, “I’m PG on the streets and in the sheets. Are you like a little, I think you are. I can see it on your face right now.”

Barrymore then admitted to being “a dirty bird,” adding: “But just like in the corners of my mind, where I never will tell. And it’s just for me… I can understand certain kinky things. Listen, I’ve tried everything. I’ve tried everything! That’s why I’m so boring now.”

Mathews questioned whether she was surprised to find out that she was into anything that she tried.

The actress replied, “You know, I don’t know if I was into it or not, I just wanted to try everything,” with Mathews joking that that sounded “fun and exhausting.”

He also asked whether she’d turn a room she doesn’t use so much into her “own little dungeon,” to which Barrymore insisted: “I don’t think I want a sex room. I’m fine in the bed, mish posish.”

Despite Barrymore admitting to being “dirty,” she recently confirmed she hasn’t had a sexual relationship since she split from ex-husband Will Kopelman six years ago.

Barrymore and Kopelman share two daughters together — Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 — and the actress insisted her priority is the kids and has been since they were born.

She said on her personal blog, “Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I have had the honour and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way.”