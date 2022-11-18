Ryan Reynolds has received one of cinema’s most distinguished honours — which was accompanied by a sweet tribute from wife Blake Lively.

On Thursday night, Reynolds received the prestigious American Cinematheque Award at a ceremony in Los Angeles, where he was introduced by Lively.

“With his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humour, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths and his grace, so many of those stunning qualities come from his homeland, Canada, and giving back to the country that gave him his livelihood,” said Lively in her speech, with video shared on Twitter by The Hollywood Reporter.

.@BlakeLively lists the qualities she loves about her husband @VanCityReynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards pic.twitter.com/LCj72BrdmF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2022

“He had to check into his home base, it was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him him,” said Lively, who is currently expecting their fourth child together.

“And now, I am his home and our girls are his home, and just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home, whether it’s from across the globe or immediately across the street,” she added. “He is hard-wired to get home.”

Despite his busy work schedule, @VanCityReynolds is always present at home, says his wife @BlakeLively pic.twitter.com/HQ8uzVPI6h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2022

“I see Canada loves this man, as it should, so damn well right back,” Lively added, referencing Reynolds winning the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award last year.

“Honestly, guys, please stop giving Ryan awards — [we’re] running out of precious shelf space for my tchotchkes,” she joked before leading the crowd in a singalong of the Canadian national anthems.

Also paying tribute to Reynolds was Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanks @VanCityReynolds for all of his contributions to Canada pic.twitter.com/3nSIzmKxrw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2022

When it finally came time to accept his award, Reynolds served up a pitch-perfect impression of Jeff Bridges to recall his speech accepting the same award several years earlier.