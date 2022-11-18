Aaron Carter’s manger has revealed that cyberbullying “broke down” the late singer, who tragically passed away at age 34 earlier this month.

“It was like a nightmare,” Taylor Helgeson told Page Six of the constant hate the “Sooner or Later” singer received over a period of time.

“It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him,” he added.

The Big Umbrella Management executive shared that Carter’s mental health was undoubtedly affected by online trolls.

READ MORE: Aaron Carter Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals

“I wouldn’t go as far as to blame that entirely [on Carter’s death], but I watched that break him down over a long period of time,” he explained.

“He never chose his life … I don’t think he was given the same tools that a lot of us are to navigate life in a way that leaves room for us to live sustainable, good lives,” Helgeson continued.

The music industry rep revealed that, sometimes, the hatred Carter received went beyond social media, as he recalled a time when the “House of Carter” alum was heckled during a live show.

“It really affected him, and he didn’t let it show in the performance, but when he got off the stage, he was like, really sad,” Helgeson said. “He wasn’t angry, he was sad.”

READ MORE: Aaron Carter’s Siblings Nick And Angel Raise Donations For Mental Health in His Honour

The manager noted that when Carter left the venue that night, he went on Twitter only to see more people criticizing his show online.

“He would look at this stuff and it hurt him a lot,” Helgeson explained, adding that Carter “could not seem to keep himself off” of social media.

At one point, he even offered to run Carter’s social media accounts for him, that way the rapper wouldn’t have to see the online hate, however the manager noted that would “never happen” since Carter felt the need to respond to haters himself.

“A lot of days, he felt like he had something to prove,” he shared. “He could just stand in this mess.”

READ MORE: Backstreet Boys Pay Emotional Tribute To Aaron Carter At London Concert

Despite the abundance of love Carter has received online since his death, which Helgeson said he appreciates, he revealed the “hard part” is that he still sees “the other stuff.”

“That’s the big reason why … why we’re talking,” he said. “Because somebody needs to say different … He was a wonderful, wonderful person.”

Speaking of Aaron’s older brother, Nick Carter, 42, Helgeson noted that the Backstreet Boys member was aware that his younger brother had regrets, despite not getting the opportunity to make amends before he passed.

“I know that they had plans … to get to get together, to forgive,” he shared. “I don’t know exactly when, but I know that they wanted to — that was the idea.”

“[Aaron] said, ‘When the time is right, we will we will figure this out,’ and that’s the irony, right? ‘The time is right.’”

The day after Aaron’s death, Nick shared an emotional tribute to his brother, writing that, although they had a “complicated relationship,” his love for Aaron “never ever faded.”