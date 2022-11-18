Sarah Polley’s work as a director is being recognized.

On Friday, the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced that the Canadian “Women Talking” filmmaker will receive its Director of the Year Award.

READ MORE: ‘We Were Part Of A Movement’: Sarah Polley On Making ‘Women Talking’

Polley will receive the honour on Jan. 5, 2023 during the festival, which will be running in-person through Jan. 16.

“Sarah Polley continues her outstanding work as a writer and director in her latest film ‘Women Talking’. She brings together a stellar cast in her adaptation of the Miriam Toews book, taking us on a cinematic journey filled with raw emotions and performances,” festival Chairman Harold Matzner said. “It is our honor to present Sarah Polley with the Director of the Year Award.”

Polley made her feature directorial debut with “Away From Her” in 2006, following a successful career as an actor from childhood. She was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars for her script, based on a short story by Nobel-winning Canadian author Alice Munro.

READ MORE: Sarah Polley Recalls Childhood ‘Terror’ After Chaotic Experience Filming Terry Gilliam’s ‘Baron Munchausen’

She has since gone on to direct the film “Take This Waltz”, starring Michelle Williams, and the acclaimed documentary “Stories We Tell”, as well as penning the miniseries “Alias Grace”, based on the book by Margaret Atwood.

Previous PSIFF Director of the Year honourees include Jane Campion, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Steve McQueen, Alexander Payne, Quentin Tarantino and more. Many went on to receive nominations for Best Director at the Oscars.