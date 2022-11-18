Shania Twain has won a lot of awards over the course of her career — and she’s about to receive another one!

On Friday, Nov. 18, NBC and E! jointly announced that the Canadian-born country music superstar will be honoured with the Music Icon award at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards.

READ MORE: Shania Twain Inducted Into Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame

According to the announcement, “Twain’s career as the top-selling female country artist of all time will be celebrated for its everlasting impact on the music industry and pop culture over the past four decades.”

In addition, Twain will be taking to the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits, in addition to her new single “Waking Up Dreaming”, off her forthcoming sixth album Queen of Me, set for release on Feb. 3, 2023.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards airs on Tuesday, Dec. 6