Anticipation is building for the upcoming fifth entry in the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” franchise, and star Harrison Ford is promising fans that the long-in-the-works sequel will be worth the wait.

In a new interview with Empire, the 80-year-old star opens up about what can be expected when he puts on cinema’s most iconic fedora once again, 15 years after his last outing as Indiana Jones.

“It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it’s complex and it’s sneaky,” Ford teased.

“The shooting of it was tough and long and arduous,” he admitted. “But I’m very happy with the film that we have.”

According to Ford, this will be the final chapter of the saga, closing out the journey that began back in 1981.

“I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey,” Ford explained. “If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.”

For director James Mangold, a key aspect of that storytelling was addressing the advanced age of the character. “It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset,” Mangold shared.

“The issues I brought up about Indy’s age were not things I thought were being addressed in the material being developed at the time,” he added. “There were ‘old’ jokes, but the material itself wasn’t about it. To me, whatever you greatest liability, you should fly straight towards that. If you try to pretend it’s not there, you end up getting slings and arrows the whole way.”

The still-untitled “Indiana Jones 5” is scheduled to hit theatres on June 30, 2023.