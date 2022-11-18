Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde fans have a lot to ‘worry’ about.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the 28-year-old singer and the 38-year-old director are “taking a break” from their relationship. They reportedly got together two years ago. Styles recently appeared in Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling”.

The report comes days after Wilde attended Styles’ Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles along with her daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (whom she co-parents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis).

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source said. “They’re still very close friends,” the source added.

A friend of the couple also said: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Reports of Wilde and Styles dating spread like wildfire in January 2021 when they were spotted holding hands at a friend’s Later in July, pictures of the couple kissing on a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy splashed all over the Internet.