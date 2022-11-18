Click to share this via email

A new teaser video for “Law & Order: SVU”‘s fall finale teases Kelli Giddish’s final episode in the long-running beloved drama.

The clip sees Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins seemingly walk into a courthouse, dressed in white, where she appears to wed Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

The short look-ahead video also sees Rollins hugging Mariska Hargitay’s Det. Olivia Benson after a voiceover hears Giddish’s character say, “I’m leaving SVU.”

Elsewhere in the promo, a flashback shows Det. Rollins meeting Det. Benson for the first time, among a few of the character’s other best moments.

Giddish’s final episode of “Law & Order: SVU” will air Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The actress announced that she’d be leaving the series after 12 seasons back in august, calling her experience on the show “one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life.”