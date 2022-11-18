Paris Hilton has unveiled the cover of her upcoming book, PARIS: The Memoir.

The reality star, who rose to prominence as an heiress to the Hilton Hotels empire, is “excited” to “finally share” some of her “most personal stories yet.” Hilton will detail her journey from a young Hollywood “it girl,” who cultivated fame and fortune by seeking innovative business ventures, to becoming a successful entrepreneur who built a billion-dollar global empire.

After being a constant target of tabloid culture that dismissively wrote her off as “famous for being famous,” Hilton, 41, has become a beloved icon around the world.

Now, with courage, honesty and humour, Hilton is stripping away everything audiences thought they knew about the O.G. “influencer”, taking readers back to a privileged childhood lived through the lens of undiagnosed ADHD and teenage rebellion that triggered a panicked—and perilous—decision by her parents to send her away.

Growing up, the model and cover girl’s mother and father sent her to a series of wilderness camps and “emotional growth boarding schools” as they were led to believe they were saving their daughter’s life. However, Hilton was a survivor of almost two years of verbal, physical and sexual abuse.

In the midst of a hell we now call the “troubled teen industry,” Hilton created her own beautiful world where she was untouched by the ugliness. She came out, resolving to trust no one but herself as she transformed that fantasy world into a multi-billion-dollar reality.

The celebrity icon’s new memoir, which is being published by Dey Street Books, recounts her perilous journey through pre-#METOO sexual politics with grace, dignity and just the right amount of sass while tracking the evolution of celebrity culture. Hilton shows audiences her path to peace while challenging readers to question their role in her story and in their own.

PARIS: The Memoir hits bookshelves on March 14, 2023.