Drew Barrymore opens up about her sobriety in this month’s “Take Care of Yourself” essay from her magazine, Drew, saying her separation from alcohol “has been one of the most liberating things in my journey of life.”

Barrymore writes about her relationship with alcohol through the lens of self-care. “Maybe our definition of love changes throughout our lives,” she writes, “but I truly believe so much love goes outward. And it can feel selfish to turn that spotlight on ourselves. To make room for me? It just doesn’t track sometimes.”

In theme with her musings, the December edition of Drew is “The Big Warm Hug Issue,” and she begins by encouraging her readers to put themselves first.

“One of the bravest things you can do,” she writes, “is slay those dragons and finally change an awful cycle in which you’ve found yourself stuck. For me, it was to stop drinking.”

Barrymore continues that giving up alcohol allowed her “to finally become free of the torture of guilt and dysfunction.”

“During the holidays, when we spend so much energy trying to measure up to the picture-perfect standards set by the Norman Rockwells of the world, I’d like for you to try to remember to give yourself a pass — a hug, as it were — and I will try, too,” she adds. “Take a moment, take a breath, and give yourself a squeeze. We’re all just doing our best out here. And that in and of itself is something to celebrate.”

Barrymore writes that her self-care journey has left her more open to finding love for others. “I can’t wait to meet that easygoing person with whom I can just be happy,” she says. But I haven’t found them yet, though I believe they are out there.”

