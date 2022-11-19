Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine performs on stage at The O2 Arena during the Dance Fever tour on November 18, 2022 in London, England.

The remaining dates of Florence + The Machine’s U.K. tour have been postponed due to an injury sustained by singer Florence Welch.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Welch took to Instagram to reveal that she’d fractured her foot, and performed the previous night without realizing she was injured.

“I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage,” she wrote in an open letter to fans.

“I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining,” she continued.

“I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed,” she added, concluding, “My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

Florence + The Machine completed the North American leg of their “Dance Fever” tour during the summer, but the remainder of the group’s current tour, extending to the end of November, will now be postponed to later dates.

The band is scheduled to being touring Australia and New Zealand in early 2023; as of now, those dates have not been postponed.