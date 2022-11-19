Norah O’Donnell on the new set of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell in Washington, D.C.

CBS News has halted all activity on Twitter in light of “uncertainty” over the changes being made by the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk.

Variety is reporting that the suspension of tweeting is company-wide, and even extends to the news departments of CBS-owned stations.

READ MORE: #RIPTwitter Hashtag Trends Following Office Lockout, Mass Resignations

“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” said CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti in a report about the chaos engulfing Twitter that aired on the “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” Friday.

CBS News and its owned and operated stations are “pausing” activity on Twitter; blaming “uncertainty” on the platform. pic.twitter.com/Pv1gEQjQJH — Jim Lokay (@LokayFOX5) November 19, 2022

According to Variety, San Francisco affiliate KPIX subsequently issued a tweet containing language that was almost identical to that used by Vigliotti in his report.

In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Bay Area is pausing its activity on the social media site as we continue to monitor the platform. — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 19, 2022

Forbes reported that other CBS-owned stations have followed suit, with stations in Denver, Sacramento, Chicago, Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh and Dallas all halting posting to their Twitter accounts within an hour of each other on Friday; CBS-owned WFOR-TV in Miami was the only station to continue tweeting on Saturday.