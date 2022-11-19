Mariah Carey will be seeing her dreams come to life when she performs at this year’s edition of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

According to a press release from NBC, which broadcasts the parade, the Queen of Christmas will be joining the festivities to perform her iconic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You”.

“My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS 🎅🏼, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade,” Carey wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “🎄🎉💫 Tune in on Thanksgiving Day.”

In the clip, pages of a calendar peel off until the big day, with Carey then announcing via voiceover, “Hey, it’s Mariah! See you at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade takes place on Thursday, Nov. 24; according to the release, Carey will be appearing some time around noon ET.