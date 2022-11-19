Lil Nas X has some new ink.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the rapper took to Instagram to share some photos and videos of his first trip to a tattoo parlour, writing, “Juh got my first tattoo.”

In the first pic, taken in the Spanish city of Barcelona — where he’s currently wrapping up his Long Live Montero tour — he’s seen wincing in pain, apparently in mid-scream as a blue-haired tattoo artist works on his inner wrist.

In further photos, he shows off his new tat, with subsequent photos revealing the symbol on his wrist is the zodiological symbol for Aries.

That symbol wasn’t chosen at random; another of the photos features the same symbol used as the temporary artwork for the cover of his latest album, Montero.