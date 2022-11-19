Now that a third instalment of “The Princess Diaries” is in the works, Mandy Moore still doesn’t see her character, who was the main antagonist in the first film, heading to Genovia.

The actress who portrayed Lana Thomas, the bully who enjoyed teasing Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries”, revealed that she can’t see herself returning for “Princess Diaries 3”, which is currently in its early stages of development.

READ MORE: New ‘Princess Diaries’ Sequel In The Works

“I wasn’t a part of the second movie,” Moore told US Weekly earlier this month, referring to the 2004 sequel “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”. “I would find it hard to believe that my character would ever come back for a third film.”

Although the cast has yet to be announced and, despite Moore being “totally down” for another film after having “had so much fun being a part of the first one,” the “This Is Us” alum just can’t see her character fitting in.

READ MORE: Julie Andrews Shares Her Thoughts On A Third ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie

“I find it hard to wrap my head around the idea that Lana, unless she sort of turned her life around, I would not expect her to be a part of that story.”

However, Moore said she’ll “watch it regardless!”

In August, the actress suggested an idea on how Lana could potentially fit into the film’s future instalments, pitching a storyline of “redemption” even though she admitted to US Weekly that playing the high school mean girl is “so much more fun than playing the good girl.”